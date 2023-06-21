Macomb County jury convicts man of sexually assaulting his stepchild in hotel room

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A Macomb County jury has convicted a man of sexually assaulting his stepchild in a hotel room.

Dewon Wesley Henderson was accused of sexually assaulting the child in December 2021 at a hotel in Roseville. He was facing two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

On Friday, June 16, 2023, Henderson was convicted on both counts after a four-day jury trial.

He will be sentenced Aug. 2 at Macomb County Circuit Court.

“This guilty verdict marks a significant triumph for justice and a resounding message to sexual assault survivors that their voices will be heard,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said. “It is our duty to fight for justice, to protect the vulnerable, and to hold perpetrators accountable for their reprehensible actions.”