71º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Macomb County jury convicts man of sexually assaulting his stepchild in hotel room

Dewon Henderson convicted on sexual misconduct charges

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Roseville, Macomb County
Dewon Wesley Henderson (Macomb County Sheriff's Office)

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A Macomb County jury has convicted a man of sexually assaulting his stepchild in a hotel room.

Dewon Wesley Henderson was accused of sexually assaulting the child in December 2021 at a hotel in Roseville. He was facing two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

On Friday, June 16, 2023, Henderson was convicted on both counts after a four-day jury trial.

He will be sentenced Aug. 2 at Macomb County Circuit Court.

“This guilty verdict marks a significant triumph for justice and a resounding message to sexual assault survivors that their voices will be heard,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said. “It is our duty to fight for justice, to protect the vulnerable, and to hold perpetrators accountable for their reprehensible actions.”

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email