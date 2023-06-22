Detroit police seek man accused of attacking person at liquor store, stealing from his pockets

DETROIT – Detroit police said they are searching for a man who attacked someone at a liquor store and stole money from his pockets.

The attack happened at 7:54 p.m. Friday, June 16, in the 18200 block of West 8 Mile Road.

Police said a 48-year-old man got into an argument with another man inside the liquor store, and the other man physically assaulted him.

The 48-year-old said the other man went through his pockets and stole money before fleeing in a dark-colored sedan.

Officials said the 48-year-old refused medical attention.

Detroit police are asking for the public’s help identifying the man in these photos. Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.