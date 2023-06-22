Detroit police want help identifying person of interest in homicide

DETROIT – Police are asking the public to help them identify a man who is accused of an assault and is a person of interest in a homicide.

Detroit police said the man is a person of interest in connection to a homicide that happened at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, June 18 in the area of Canfield and Holcomb streets. Police said the man was in the area at the time of the homicide and may have some information.

Police released photos of the man and information about an assault that happened at 6:32 p.m. on June 7, in the 14200 block of E. Jefferson Avenue. Police said two men were involved in an altercation with a 35-year-old man.

One of the suspects exited the store and got a handgun from a silver Saturn. He then entered the store and fired shots. Both suspects left the store and fled the scene in the Saturn. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with any information should contact Detroit Police Department’s Fifth Precinct at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.