Morning 4: 3 charged for fraudulent signatures submitted by GOP candidates for Michigan gov -- and other news

FILE - In this June 4, 2019, file photo, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel listens to a question from reporters in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

3 charged over fake signatures that kicked 5 GOP candidates off ballot for Michigan gov

The state of Michigan is charging three people in connection with phony signatures collected by petition circulators working to get multiple Republican candidates on the ballot for governor in 2022.

Just over one year ago, five Republican candidates for Michigan governor were barred from running in the 2022 election for failing to submit enough valid signatures to qualify for the August primary. The Michigan Elections Bureau reviewed the signatures and identified tens of thousands of invalid and fraudulent signatures across the five GOP campaigns.

Read the report here.

Search for the missing Titanic submersible passes the critical 96-hour mark for oxygen supply

The search for the missing submersible on an expedition to view the wreckage of the Titanic passed the critical 96-hour mark Thursday when breathable air could have run out, a grim moment in the intense effort to save the five people aboard.

Learn more here.

EPA hosts public meeting in St. Clair Shores over 10 Mile Drain Superfund site

The EPA has proposed a plan to clean up pipes and vaults at the 10 Mile Drain Superfund site in St. Clair Shores.

See more here.

Dearborn Heights couple spots hidden camera in Ann Arbor private jacuzzi room

A Dearborn Heights couple spotted a hidden camera in a private jacuzzi room at The Oasis Hot Tub Gardens in Ann Arbor.

The couple wished to remain anonymous but shared a video of the discovery with Local 4.

See the story here.