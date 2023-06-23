Sterling Heights woman charged with torture, abuse of her boyfriend’s 80-year-old mother

A woman from Sterling Heights has been charged with the torture and abuse of her boyfriend’s 80-year-old mother.

Officials said that Laura Tisdelle’s, 40, boyfriend discovered his elderly mother with her hands tied together, restrained to the bed, severely beaten, and lying in her urine and feces when he returned home from a five-day trip on Wednesday (June 21).

Tisdelle was the sole caregiver for the victim in her Sterling Heights home.

The elderly woman is currently listed in critical condition at a Metro Detroit hospital.

The 40-year-old woman was charged Friday (June 23) with torture (Life felony), vulnerable adult abuse in the first degree (15-year felony), unlawful imprisonment (15-year felony), and domestic violence third (Five-year felony).

The bond was set at $200,000 cash/surety, and Tisdelle is to have no contact with the victim.

If released, she must wear a GPS and alcohol tether as she was referred to Community Corrections for substance abuse and a mental health evaluation.

“The torture and abuse allegedly inflicted upon a defenseless, elderly woman is a grim testament to the darkest corners of our society,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. “It is my solemn duty to prosecute these heinous acts. We will ensure that the victim’s voice is heard, her pain acknowledged, and her perpetrator held accountable.”

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Wednesday (July 5) at 1 p.m., and the preliminary exam is scheduled for Wednesday (July 12) at 8:30 p.m. in the 41A Sterling Heights District Court.