Stolen mail from 10 Rochester Hills homes found after woman sees beat-up car stop at her mailbox

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – Oakland County deputies found mail that had been stolen from 10 Rochester Hills homes after a woman called them and said someone in a beat-up car stopped at her mailbox.

Officials received a call June 14 from a homeowner in the 500 block of Snowmass Drive in Rochester Hills.

The woman said a car with noticeable damage had pulled up to her mailbox, and the occupants of the car took her outgoing mail.

Deputies went to the neighborhood, found the car, and pulled it over. They said they found the woman’s stolen mail, as well as mail from 10 other nearby homes.

Jaylen Boykins, 22, and Devon Bailey, 19, both of Detroit, were taken into custody. Police said a 1-year-old child that belongs to one of the men was found in the back seat of the car. The infant was turned over to Child Protective Services.

Boykins and Bailey told detectives that they sold stolen checks for $20 each and stolen credit cards for $100 each, according to authorities.

They were both charged with four counts of intent to commit identity theft and eight counts of misdemeanor mail theft. If convicted, they face up to five years in prison.

They were arraigned and released from the Oakland County Jail after paying 10% of their $4,000 bonds.

Since Boykins and Bailey were arrested, deputies said they have identified at least two more homeowners who were targeted. They believe there might be more victims, and they’re seeking additional charges.

“A combination of heads-up citizenry and good police work were able to stop what clearly was going to be an expanding criminal enterprise that stole more and more personal identities,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “Anyone in that timeframe who had placed outgoing mail in a street-side mailbox should confirm that checks were received by the intended recipient. It’s also a good idea to monitor your credit cards, checking account, and put a credit freeze in place.”

Anyone who might have been targeted in this scheme is asked to call the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4950.

The stolen mail was returned to the homeowners.