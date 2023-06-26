Morning 4: Ford Fireworks go off tonight in Detroit: Here’s everything you need to know -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

2023 Detroit Ford Fireworks guide: How to watch, event info, parking, curfew, more

The 65th annual Ford Fireworks are scheduled to light up the Downtown Detroit sky tonight!

Whether you’re planning to see the stunning show in person, or want to watch from the comfort of home, we’re sharing everything you need to know to enjoy the show. We’ve got streaming information and times, best downtown viewing spots, parking information, and more.

See it all here.

Photos: Metro Detroiters document Sunday storm damage

Stormy weather moved through Southeast Michigan on Sunday, causing some damage across the region.

Metro Detroit viewers have been submitting photos of the June 25 storms and their impact to MIPics. Based on the submissions, it appears many are dealing with downed trees that have caused damage -- including to power lines, for some.

See some pictures here.

Here are the invasive grasses and vines Michigan residents should know about

There are three invasive grasses and six invasive vines that Michigan residents should be aware of.

Pale Swallow-wort and Black Swallow-wort, also known as dog-strangling vine, have both been detected in Michigan. These perennial vines can grow up to seven feet in length and the roots are toxic to mammals. The plants are toxic to many insect larvae, including monarch caterpillars.

The Kudzo is another interesting vine that has been detected in Michigan. The roots can grow six feet long and can weigh up to 400 pounds. The vines can extend 32 to 100 feet and tends to smother and shade out native plants.

Here’s what you need to know.

Woman critically hurt after being struck by person driving Lincoln in Detroit

A woman was critically injured after someone driving a Lincoln struck her overnight in Detroit, police said.

Read more here.