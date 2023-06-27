Detroit police want help finding missing 13-year-old boy

Police are seeking information about a 13-year-old boy who went missing in Detroit.

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 13-year-old boy who went missing in Detroit.

Jaden Duncan was last seen Friday (June 23) at 2 a.m. in the 112000 block of Schaefer Highway.

He left her residence without permission and failed to return home.

Duncan was last seen wearing a gray sweater, and white shorts.

Jaden Duncan Details Age 13 Height 4′11″ Hair Black wig Weight 90 Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage