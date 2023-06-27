Detroit police want help finding missing 13-year-old boy

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 13-year-old boy who went missing in Detroit.
Jaden Duncan was last seen Friday (June 23) at 2 a.m. in the 112000 block of Schaefer Highway.
He left her residence without permission and failed to return home.
Duncan was last seen wearing a gray sweater, and white shorts.
|Jaden Duncan
|Details
|Age
|13
|Height
|4′11″
|Hair
|Black wig
|Weight
|90
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.