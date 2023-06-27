67º

Detroit police want help finding missing 13-year-old boy

Jaden Duncan last seen on June 23

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police are seeking information about a 13-year-old boy who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 13-year-old boy who went missing in Detroit.

Jaden Duncan was last seen Friday (June 23) at 2 a.m. in the 112000 block of Schaefer Highway.

He left her residence without permission and failed to return home.

Duncan was last seen wearing a gray sweater, and white shorts.

Jaden DuncanDetails
Age13
Height4′11″
HairBlack wig
Weight90
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage

