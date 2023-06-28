Detroit police want help finding missing 62-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 62-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.
John Kirkland was last seen Wednesday (May 3) at 12 p.m. while visiting a relatives home in the 18500 block of Orleans Street.
He hasn’t been seen or heard from since.
|John Kirkland
|Details
|Age
|62
|Height
|6′1″
|Hair
|Salt and pepper
|Weight
|170 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at 313-596-1100 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.