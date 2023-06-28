67º

Detroit police want help finding missing 62-year-old man

John Kirkland last seen on May 3

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police are seeking information about a 62-year-old man who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 62-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

John Kirkland was last seen Wednesday (May 3) at 12 p.m. while visiting a relatives home in the 18500 block of Orleans Street.

He hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

John KirklandDetails
Age62
Height6′1″
HairSalt and pepper
Weight170 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at 313-596-1100 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

