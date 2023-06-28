Detroit police want help finding missing 62-year-old man

Police are seeking information about a 62-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 62-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

John Kirkland was last seen Wednesday (May 3) at 12 p.m. while visiting a relatives home in the 18500 block of Orleans Street.

He hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

John Kirkland Details Age 62 Height 6′1″ Hair Salt and pepper Weight 170 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at 313-596-1100 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

