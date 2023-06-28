Lenawee County sheriff’s deputy who accidentally shot unarmed man pleads no contest to charge

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. – A Lenawee County sheriff’s deputy who accidentally shot an unarmed man pleaded no contest to willful neglect of duty.

Kirk June, 54, accidentally shot the man on April 3, 2022, according to prosecutors. June was using the department’s K9 to search for a suspect in a vacant lot. The dog found the man lying on the ground unarmed.

Prosecutors said June pulled out his weapon and accidentally fired it, hitting the man in the shoulder. June will be required to resign from the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Department, as per his plea agreement.

June will be sentenced on Aug. 4.

“Officers who harm the community members they are sworn to protect must be held to account,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “The reckless or negligent shooting of an unarmed suspect is a serious offense, not a workplace accident. I’m grateful to my department’s staff for their work on this matter. Not everyone is cut out to wear a badge and this plea will ensure this defendant no longer serves as a Lenawee County Deputy.”