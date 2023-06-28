Morning 4: Metro Detroit air quality ‘hazardous,’ among worst on Earth due to smoke -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Detroit air quality is worst in world Wednesday due to wildfire smoke

Air quality in the Metro Detroit area was even worse on Wednesday than it was on Tuesday, ranking as second-worst in the world, as of Wednesday morning.

A thick smoke layer has drifted down into Detroit from ongoing wildfires burning in Canada. The smoke has significantly reduced visibility in Metro Detroit, with some areas experiencing little-to-no visibility early Wednesday.

Learn more here.

Driver killed after speeding in closed lanes of Oakland County construction zone, hitting backhoe

A driver was killed overnight after speeding into an Oakland County construction zone, trying to pass another car by going into the closed lanes, and hitting a backhoe.

Read more here.

Detroit Zoo saying goodbye to 3 gorillas this summer

After spending 20 years at the Detroit zoo, three beloved gorillas will soon be leaving for a different zoo.

See more here.

Michigan lawmakers work toward bipartisan budget with deadline looming

Michigan lawmakers are working quickly ahead of a self-imposed July 1 deadline to pass a budget that’s expected to be the state’s highest-ever and focus on education, infrastructure and the environment.

It’s the first opportunity Democrats have had to craft a budget that reflects their legislative priorities since they took full control of the state government this year for the first time in 40 years. Passing the budget will also act as a bipartisan test for Democrats, who need partial support from Senate Republicans for the budget to take effect in time for next fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1.

Read the report here.