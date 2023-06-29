Detroit police want help finding missing 28-year-old woman

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 28-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit.
Sydney Jones left a party Saturday (June 24) in the 5200 block of Canyon Drive in a black 2013-2016 Chevy Equinox and has not been seen since.
Jones was last seen wearing a pink shirt, green yoga pants, sandals, and was carrying a black purse.
|Sydney Jones
|Details
|Age
|28
|Height
|5′10″
|Hair
|Black
|Weight
|186 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.