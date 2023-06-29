68º

LIVE

Local News

Detroit police want help finding missing 28-year-old woman

Sydney Jones last seen on June 24

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Missing In Michigan, Detroit, Wayne County
Police are seeking information about a 28-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 28-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit.

Sydney Jones left a party Saturday (June 24) in the 5200 block of Canyon Drive in a black 2013-2016 Chevy Equinox and has not been seen since.

Jones was last seen wearing a pink shirt, green yoga pants, sandals, and was carrying a black purse.

Sydney JonesDetails
Age28
Height5′10″
HairBlack
Weight186 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter