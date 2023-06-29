Detroit police want help finding missing 28-year-old woman

Police are seeking information about a 28-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit.

Sydney Jones left a party Saturday (June 24) in the 5200 block of Canyon Drive in a black 2013-2016 Chevy Equinox and has not been seen since.

Jones was last seen wearing a pink shirt, green yoga pants, sandals, and was carrying a black purse.

Sydney Jones Details Age 28 Height 5′10″ Hair Black Weight 186 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

