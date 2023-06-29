68º

Detroit police want help finding missing 59-year-old man

Glenn Young last seen on June 26

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police are seeking information about a 59-year-old man who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 59-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

Glenn Young left his residence Monday (June 26) at 7 p.m. in the 20000 block of Bramford Street and did not return home.

He was last seen wearing a tan straw hat with a red bandana tied around it, gray hooded sweatshirt, and blue jeans.

According to his brother, he suffers from Schizophrenia and Bipolar Disorder.

Glenn YoungDetails
Age59
Height6′0″
HairSalt and pepper
Weight140 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at 313-596-1100 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

