Detroit police want help finding missing 59-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 59-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.
Glenn Young left his residence Monday (June 26) at 7 p.m. in the 20000 block of Bramford Street and did not return home.
He was last seen wearing a tan straw hat with a red bandana tied around it, gray hooded sweatshirt, and blue jeans.
According to his brother, he suffers from Schizophrenia and Bipolar Disorder.
|Glenn Young
|Details
|Age
|59
|Height
|6′0″
|Hair
|Salt and pepper
|Weight
|140 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at 313-596-1100 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.