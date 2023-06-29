Detroit police want help finding missing 59-year-old man

Police are seeking information about a 59-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

Glenn Young left his residence Monday (June 26) at 7 p.m. in the 20000 block of Bramford Street and did not return home.

He was last seen wearing a tan straw hat with a red bandana tied around it, gray hooded sweatshirt, and blue jeans.

According to his brother, he suffers from Schizophrenia and Bipolar Disorder.

Glenn Young Details Age 59 Height 6′0″ Hair Salt and pepper Weight 140 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at 313-596-1100 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

