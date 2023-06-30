Detroit police want help finding missing 15-year-old girl

Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

Kamarrea White was last seen Thursday (June 22) at 6:30 p.m. in the 20000 block of Burgess.

White left her residence without permission and failed to return home.

She was last seen wearing a white tshirt, gray biker shorts, and was carrying a tan purse.

Kamarrea White Details Age 15 Height 5′9″ Hair Black Weight 145 Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

