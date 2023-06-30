Detroit police want help finding missing 15-year-old girl

Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

Makayla Johnson was last seen Saturday (June 17) in the16500 block of Tracey Street.

Her father is concerned for her well-being.

Makayla Johnson Details Age 15 Height 5′3″ Hair Brown Weight 90-100 Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

