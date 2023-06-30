Detroit police want help finding missing 15-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.
Makayla Johnson was last seen Saturday (June 17) in the16500 block of Tracey Street.
Her father is concerned for her well-being.
|Makayla Johnson
|Details
|Age
|15
|Height
|5′3″
|Hair
|Brown
|Weight
|90-100
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.