Detroit police want help finding missing 75-year-old man

Police are seeking information about a 75-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 75-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

Wayne Hanson left his residence Tuesday (March 28) at 2 p.m. in the 13000 block of Chandler Park Drive and did not return home.

He was last seen wearing a black coat. No other clothing description provided.

According to his friend/roommate, he suffers from a medical issue.

Wayne Hanson Details Age 75 Height 5′4″ Hair White Weight 170 pounds Eyes Blue

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct at 313-596-5901 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage