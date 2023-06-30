Detroit police want help finding missing 75-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 75-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.
Wayne Hanson left his residence Tuesday (March 28) at 2 p.m. in the 13000 block of Chandler Park Drive and did not return home.
He was last seen wearing a black coat. No other clothing description provided.
According to his friend/roommate, he suffers from a medical issue.
|Wayne Hanson
|Details
|Age
|75
|Height
|5′4″
|Hair
|White
|Weight
|170 pounds
|Eyes
|Blue
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct at 313-596-5901 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.