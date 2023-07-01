Jury finds Clinton Township man guilty of carjacking, assault

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – A jury has found a 21-year-old Clinton Township man guilty of carjacking and assault.

Ronald McCrory III was found guilty on all charges on Wednesday, June 28, after a two-day trial.

McCrory was charged in a carjacking involving a 2013 Dodge Journey in Mount Clemens that occurred on April 21, 2021. The victim of the carjacking was struck in the head with a firearm by another suspect before the victim ran away with the keys to the vehicle.

Prosecutors said McCrory found the victim, pointed a firearm at him, and demanded the keys to the vehicle. The victim gave McCrory the keys and McCrory stole the vehicle, according to prosecutors.

McCrory was charged with carjacking, assault with a dangerous weapon, and felony firearm. Carjacking is a life felony, assault with a dangerous weapon is a four-year felony, and felony firearm is a mandatory two years in prison.

McCrory will be sentenced in front of Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Faunce at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 15.