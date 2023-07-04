Detroit police want help finding missing 15-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.
Maria Sandoval-Ramirez was last seen Thursday (June 29) at 9 a.m. in the 8400 block of Cahalan Street.
Sandoval-Ramirez left her residence and failed to return home.
She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, and gray leggings.
|Maria Sandoval-Ramirez
|Details
|Age
|15
|Height
|5′1″
|Hair
|Hispanic
|Weight
|138
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 4th Precinct at 313-596-5401 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.