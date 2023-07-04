Detroit police want help finding missing 15-year-old girl

Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

Maria Sandoval-Ramirez was last seen Thursday (June 29) at 9 a.m. in the 8400 block of Cahalan Street.

Sandoval-Ramirez left her residence and failed to return home.

She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, and gray leggings.

Maria Sandoval-Ramirez Details Age 15 Height 5′1″ Hair Hispanic Weight 138 Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 4th Precinct at 313-596-5401 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

