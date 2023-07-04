86º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Detroit police want help finding missing 15-year-old girl

Maria Sandoval-Ramirez last seen on June 29

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Missing In Michigan, Detroit, Wayne County
Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

Maria Sandoval-Ramirez was last seen Thursday (June 29) at 9 a.m. in the 8400 block of Cahalan Street.

Sandoval-Ramirez left her residence and failed to return home.

She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, and gray leggings.

Maria Sandoval-RamirezDetails
Age15
Height5′1″
HairHispanic
Weight138
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 4th Precinct at 313-596-5401 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter