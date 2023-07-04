Detroit police want help finding missing 29-year-old woman

Police are seeking information about a 29-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit.

Gabrella Glenn hasn’t been seen or heard from since the morning of Wednesday, May 24 in 6200 block of Evaline Street.

Her family is concerned for her well being.

Gabrella Glenn Details Age 29 Height 5′6″ Hair Black Weight 110-120 Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at 313-596-1101 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

