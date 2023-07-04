Morning 4: Isolated rain possible amid hot 4th of July in SE Michigan -- and other news

Clouds and radar forecast for part of Metro Detroit for 2 p.m. on July 4, 2023

Metro Detroit search still underway for Lansing toddler with kidnapper in custody

Law enforcement continued to search Tuesday for a missing 2-year-old girl who was reportedly kidnapped from her mother in Lansing on Sunday night.

The American flag wasn’t always revered as it is today. At the beginning, it was an afterthought

U.S. flags proliferate every July 4. But unlike the right to assemble or trial by jury, their role was not prescribed by the founders.

They would have been rare during early Independence Day celebrations. Only in the mid-19th century does the U.S. flag become a permanent fixture at the White House, scholars believe; only in the mid-20th century was a federal code established for how it should be handled and displayed; only in the 1960s did Congress pass a law making it illegal to “knowingly” cast “contempt” on the flag.

Police seize ATV driving on streets of Detroit amid ongoing city nuisance

Police are reminding residents and visitors of Detroit that it’s illegal to drive all-terrain vehicles on public roads -- which is an ongoing issue in the city.

Independent documentary highlights ‘Michigan Murders’ and crime in 1960s Ann Arbor

“Amid the chaos of the late 1960s, shocking crimes impact the twin college towns of Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti, MI,” says the Kickstarter page for an independent documentary.

Detroit area filmmaker Andrew Templeton and his team hope to respectfully discuss true crime events with their independent documentary “1969: Killers, Freaks, and Radicals.”

