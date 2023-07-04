Police seize ATV driving on streets of Detroit amid ongoing city nuisance

DETROIT – Police are reminding residents and visitors of Detroit that it’s illegal to drive all-terrain vehicles on public roads -- which is an ongoing issue in the city.

Detroit police said Monday, July 3, that an ATV was seized for driving in the area of Fort Street and 3rd Avenue. A tweet showed police towing the ATV, which is a motorized vehicle designed to be driven off-highway.

Police also reiterated in the post that ATVs are not allowed to be driven on public roads in Detroit, which includes all major roads and highways. The same rules apply throughout Michigan: Most off-roading vehicles are prohibited from traveling on “roads, streets, and highways maintained year-round for automobile travel.”

Only under certain local ordinances are registered ORVs allowed to travel on roadways.

The city of Detroit has been dealing with ongoing ATV and ORV use on roadways -- sometimes with drivers traveling in large groups. ATVs and dirt bikes can be spotted speeding through the streets of downtown and other areas, such as the Southwest neighborhood.

Residents have reported seeing and hearing such groups driving throughout Detroit, especially at night and on weekends.

Dirt bikes are considered a type of motorcycle, but they are still classified as an ORV, and cannot be driven on roadways. ATVs and dirt bikes lack road-safe equipment, and are dangerous to drive on roadways among regular, road-safe vehicles.

Click here to learn more about Michigan’s ORV laws.