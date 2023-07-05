Detroit police want help identifying suspects in shooting that injured 4 teens

Police want help identifying suspects in a shooting that left four teenagers injured.

Four teenagers were shot around 10 p.m. on June 18, in the 12300 block of Roselawn Street in Detroit.

Police said the teens were standing together when someone opened fire on their group. The teens are between the ages of 16 and 18 years old.

Two of the teens were taken to a hospital by family members, two others were taken to a hospital by first responders.

The suspects were driving a silver Ford Explorer that had been stolen. Police said the stolen vehicle has been recovered.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.