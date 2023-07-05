Morning 4: How the public can assist with ongoing search for abducted Lansing toddler -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

How to help FBI, police search for kidnapped 2-year-old Lansing girl

Local and federal law enforcement in Lansing, Detroit, and everywhere in between, were still searching Wednesday for a 2-year-old girl who was abducted more than 57 hours ago.

World swelters to unofficial hottest day on record Monday then gets even hotter Tuesday

The entire planet sweltered to the unofficial hottest day in human recordkeeping July 3 and then blasted past that with an even hotter day on July 4, according to University of Maine scientists at the Climate Reanalyzer project.

For two straight days, the global average temperature spiked into uncharted territory.

Fireworks erratically shoot into West Michigan crowd, injuring some

A firework display in a West Michigan city went awry this week when at least one of the fireworks erratically shot into the crowd, causing some injuries.

Detroit Tigers hold one of worst teams in MLB history to 2 singles, still manage to lose

Detroit Tigers fans had plenty of reason to celebrate if they went down to Comerica Park on the Fourth of July.

But the many positives from Tuesday’s game were wiped out by the overwhelmingly disappointing result, as the Tigers failed to scratch across a single run in 10 innings.

