Ford Next CEO accused of trying to set $10,000 handbags on fire during dispute at Oakland County home

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A Ford Next CEO is accused of trying to set $10,000 handbags on fire during a domestic situation at his Oakland County home, officials said.

Franck Dominique Louis-Victor, 50, is the CEO of Ford Next LLC, as well as the vice president of New Business Platforms for the company.

Oakland County officials said Louis-Victor was involved in a domestic violence altercation Saturday, July 8, at his home. During the dispute, he tried to set two high-end handbags on fire, according to authorities.

Louis-Victor was arrested on charges of arson -- preparation to burn property worth between $1,000 and $20,000 and assault with a dangerous weapon.

He was arraigned at 48th District Court and is being held on $25,000 bond, cash/surety.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. July 18, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. July 25.