Detroit police pursuit of driver in stolen Jeep ends in destructive crash

DETROIT – A police chase that began early Friday morning when Detroit officers spotted a vehicle initially believed to be wanted in connection with a crime ended in a destructive crash involving multiple parked vehicles.

At around 4 a.m. on Friday, July 14, Detroit police spotted a gray Jeep in the area of Joy and Burt roads that was believed to match the description of a vehicle wanted in connection with a homicide. The Jeep did not have a license plate on it, officials said.

A police chase ensued when the driver of the Jeep wouldn’t stop. The chase, that spanned from the city’s west side to the east side, came to an end in the area of Hurlbut Street and Harper Avenue when the driver crashed into at least two parked vehicles, officials said.

One of the parked vehicles, a Ford F-150 truck, was struck by the Jeep and pushed hundreds of yards away into a field. Another vehicle, which appears to also be a Jeep, was struck and completely totaled.

The Jeep driven by the suspect was also totaled, sustaining significant damage to the front end.

Footage from the crash scene can be seen in the video player above.

It is unclear if the suspect was injured in the crash. Police did not report any injuries from the incident on Friday.

Following the crash, authorities said the suspect is not wanted in connection with a homicide, as they initially believed. However, the Jeep was identified as a stolen vehicle from Livonia.

The suspect, identified only as a male, was arrested for possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and for fleeing and eluding police. Official charges were pending as of Friday morning.