Detroit police want help finding missing 70-year-old man

Kenneth Ghee last seen on June 27

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police are seeking information about a 70-year-old man who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 70-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

Kenneth Ghee has not been seen or heard from since Tuesday (June 27) in the 4900 block of Dailey Avenue.

His daughter said she cannot get in contact with him.

It is unknown what he was wearing when he went missing.

Kenneth GheeDetails
Age70
Height6′1″
HairBlack
Weight165 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

