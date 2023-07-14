Ford Next CEO accused of arson also charged with assault after allegedly hitting, headbutting wife

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. – Ford Next CEO Franck Louis-Victor is accused of physically assaulting his wife in front of a child, in addition to attempting to burn two $10,000 purses, according to a recently-obtained Bloomfield Hills police report.

On Tuesday, July 11, we reported that 50-year-old Louis-Victor was charged with arson after threatening to light two high-end handbags on fire amid a domestic situation with his wife, Soo Kim. However, according to the complete police report received Friday, Louis-Victor also allegedly struck Kim several times, injuring her, in addition to threatening the purses with a blowtorch.

According to Kim’s recount to Bloomfield Hills police, the domestic situation began when she returned home after some time away to find all of her belongings had been removed from the master bedroom and placed in a spare bedroom. Louis-Victor was away on a business trip when she got home. Kim said she returned all of her clothes and things back to the master bedroom while he was gone.

Louis-Victor got home from his trip on the night of July 8, and was allegedly upset that she had put her things back in the master bedroom, saying “you cannot bring your stuff in here,” police report. Kim reportedly responded saying it was her house too, and that he can stay in the spare room.

Louis-Victor is then accused of taking a black Hermes purse and a white Hermes purse from the bedroom to the basement, where his workshop is located. Both bags are Birkins, and are each valued at $10,000.

Louis-Victor allegedly set handbags on a workbench and threatened to burn them with a lit butane torch, and also waved the torch in front of Kim. According to Kim, Louis-Victor said “something to the effect of ‘if I can’t damage the purses, I will damage you,’” police report.

Kim was able to grab the purses away from the workbench, officials said. The bags, which Kim says hold sentimental value, were unharmed.

The domestic situation then moved back upstairs, police said, where things became more physical between the couple. Louis-Victor allegedly shoved Kim, slapped her in the face, and headbutted her in the bedroom. When she bent over to pick up the belongings he allegedly threw on the floor, Kim said her husband hit her with his tablet, drawing blood.

It is unclear where exactly Kim was struck, and the extent of her injuries from the incident. Police said Kim was taken to the hospital later that night by a friend, who she and her child will also be staying with following the assault.

The child’s identity was redacted from the police report. It’s unclear if Louis-Victor is the child’s father.

Louis-Victor voluntarily went to the police station the next day to provide his side of the story, police said.

He claimed he and his wife are separated and preparing to divorce, and that’s why her belongings were removed from the master bedroom. He said he was upset when she moved her things back, and admitting to knocking over a picture frame in an effort to upset Kim. He also admitted to slapping Kim and threatening to burn one purse.

Louis-Victor denied hitting Kim with the tablet, saying something happened during a struggle that made the tablet hit her and cause her to bleed, police said.

Louis-Victor was arrested for domestic violence following his voluntary interview. He was arraigned on one count of felonious assault, and one count of arson - preparation to burn property between $1,000-$20,000. He was given a $25,000 bond.

Louis-Victor is the CEO of Ford Next LLC and the vice president of New Business Platforms for the company.

Ford Motor Company acknowledged the allegations in a statement on Tuesday, but did not have a comment.