Nearly 100 new recruits graduate as Detroit firefighters, EMTs

Some recruits have already been responding to emergencies

Shawn Ley, Reporter

DETROIT – Emergency services staffing shortages have meant some ambulances in Detroit remained idle.

On Friday, 90 new recruits graduated as firefighters and EMTs in Detroit. Some of those new recruits have already been on the job for weeks.

The staffing shortages have impacted ambulance response time.

Many veteran medics have said they were overworked and underpaid when they left the department.

