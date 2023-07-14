Police seek person of interest involved in bicycle robbery, battery of juvenile in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. – Dearborn police is seeking information about a person of interest that was involved in the robbery of a bicycle and the battery of a juvenile.

The incident occurred Thursday (July 13) in the 14541 block of Michigan Avenue.

Police say the juvenile sustained minor injuries after being pushed off of the bike by the person of interest.

Officials say the man fled the scene heading westbound on Michigan Avenue with the stolen bike.

The person of interest was described as a 30-40-year-old man wearing a red zip-up track jacket and red track-style pants at the time of the incident.

“We take matters involving minors very seriously,” said Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin. “Our young residents and their families should always feel safe in our neighborhoods. We appreciate the community’s help in identifying the suspect involved in this crime.”

Anyone with information should contact Dearborn police at 313-943-2241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.