Group mocks Oakland County man in wheelchair after pulling up, shooting him with pellet gun

PONTIAC, Mich. – A man in a wheelchair was shot with a pellet gun and mocked by a car full of people who pulled up next to him on a sidewalk in Oakland County.

Police said the attack happened at 12:17 a.m. Saturday, July 15, near the intersection of Bennett Street and Baldwin Road in Pontiac.

A 30-year-old Pontiac man said he was on the sidewalk in his wheelchair heading toward a gas station at the corner of Montcalm Street and Baldwin Road. A small tan sedan pulled up next to him, and someone fired multiple shots from a pellet gun, striking him, according to authorities.

After the shooting, the people inside the car laughed and shouted at the man while driving away, officials said.

“It is reprehensible that someone would do such a cowardly and despicable thing to an individual in a wheelchair, and they need to be held accountable,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

The man returned home and called police. He was treated at the hospital for several minor injuries.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help finding the people responsible for the attack. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers will remain anonymous.