12-year-old who doused acid on girl during playground attack in Detroit receives criminal charges

DETROIT – The mother of the girl who was doused with acid on a playground spoke after criminal charges were brought against the 12-year-old accused attacker.

Criminal charges were announced Tuesday (July 18) afternoon, and adding insult to injury, the mother was denied the chance to attend the 12-year-old girls hearing.

“I feel like it should be consequences because I didn’t do nothing to that girl,” said Deaira Summers.

“It is going to scare her for life,” said Summers mother, Domonique Summers. “It was a traumatizing event that took place, and she’s going to remember this for the rest of her life.”

Deaira Summers, 11, is still recovering physically and emotionally from the acid attack.

The chemical weapon burned her all over her body as the liquid acid burned her skin.

The acid attack occurred Sunday (July 9) after the 12-year-old girl went home to tell her mother about a fight she was involved in.

The mother allegedly gave her the weapon when she returned to the playground attached to Vernor Elementary School in Detroit and threw the acid on Deaira.

Officials say the attacker then threw the liquid at her cousins and her siblings following a fight that the victim wasn’t involved in.

While Domonique looks after her burned baby, she wants to keep close tabs on what is happening in the court system with that 12-year-old.

A hearing set for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday was moved to 11:30 a.m., and Domonique was left out.

“I would like to be in the loop a little bit more for sure,” said Domonique. “They have my number, so I’m not sitting here checking emails as I’m busy with Deaira and my other kids, but somebody could have reached out for me and called me for sure.”

If a mom gave acid to her daughter to use as a weapon, then that mom should also be arrested and charged.

“If the mother is charged, I feel like she should get the maximum penalty that she could possibly get for putting her daughter in this situation,” Domonique said.

A warrant request on the attacker’s mother is being prepared, and she would likely be facing charges for allegedly providing that acid to her 12-year-old daughter.