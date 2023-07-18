Detroit police want help finding missing 12-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 12-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.
Cassidy Passmore was last seen Monday (July 17) at 1 p.m. in the 17935 block of Mackay Street.
Passmore left her home and did not return. Her mother has been trying to call her and she has not returned her call.
She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, and grey shorts.
|Cassidy Passmore
|Details
|Age
|12
|Height
|5′0″
|Hair
|Dark brown
|Weight
|130 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.