Detroit police want help finding missing 15-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

Nakyla McNeal was last seen Monday (July 17) at 1 p.m. visiting a family members home in the 17935 block of Mackay Street.

McNeal left her home and did not return. Her mother has been trying to call her and she has not returned her call.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, black shirt with red and white writing, with blue and white shoes.

Nakyla McNeal Details Age 15 Height 5′1″ Hair Red/blonde Weight 120 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

