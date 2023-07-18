64º

Police investigate suspicious deaths of man, woman in Shelby Township; domestic violence not ruled out

Officials said that there was no danger to the public

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich.Shelby Township police are investigating the suspicious deaths of a 42-year-old woman and 39-year-old man who were discovered dead in a home on Whispering Oak Lane.

Investigators said domestic violence cannot be ruled out.

Neighbors told Local 4 they first noticed police activity at the home around 10 a.m. Monday (July 17) morning.

“We feel sorry for her, you know,” said neighbor Herman Weiss. “Everyone is in shock.”

Weiss says the woman, who police have not yet identified, was a great neighbor.

“She loved her dogs, got her truck driving license, and she was very proud of that,” Weiss said.

Weiss says he was friends with her late father.

“She took over the house from her dad, who passed away during COVID,” Weiss said.

He says the two spoke over text about a week ago.

Police are not releasing any additional information but say there is no threat to the public.

