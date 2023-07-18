Wheelchair-bound man shot with pellet gun in Pontiac says he was targeted due to sexual orientation

The wheelchair-bound man who was shot several times with a pellet gun by a car full of people who pulled next to him on a sidewalk in Oakland County shares why he believes he was targeted.

PONTIAC, Mich. – The wheelchair-bound man who was shot several times with a pellet gun by a car full of people who pulled next to him on a sidewalk in Oakland County shares why he believes he was targeted.

The incident occurred Saturday (July 15) on Montcalm Street and Baldwin Avenue in Pontiac.

Andrew Blake-Newton, 30, said he believes he was targeted because of his sexual orientation.

More light is being shed on the incident, and Local 4 learned it is essentially considered a hate crime.

“No one should have to go through this,” said Blake-Newton. “No one.”

Blake-Newton is recovering Monday night after being shot with the pellet gun five times.

“It was so bad that I was leaking,” Blake-Newton said. “Puddles of fluid were around my legs at the hospital.”

On top of that, the shooting adds another layer of difficulty to his already crippling disability that prevents him from getting around.

“Since this happened, I can’t get comfortable,” Blake-Newton said. “I have barely been able to sleep due to the pain.”

The incident caught Blake-Newton by surprise as he was heading to the store to buy snacks.

The 30-year-old said a beige-colored sedan pulled up and started firing pellets at him.

To make matters worse, the people inside the car started mocking and yelling transphobic slurs, verbally attacking him because he was a member of the queer community.

“This was just a pellet gun,” Blake-Newton said. “But I have seen trans people of color on social media being gunned down.”

Because of that reason, Blake-Newton’s husband, Gareth Newton, is glad his partner will be OK.

“I’m glad he’s still with me,” said Gareth. “I would’ve been heartbroken if I had lost him.”