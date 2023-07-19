70º

Detroit police want help finding missing 15-year-old boy

Damond Williams last seen on July 3

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old boy who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old boy who went missing in Detroit.

Damond Williams was last seen Monday (July 3) at 1 p.m. in the 18000 block of Birchcrest Drive.

Williams’ sister (foster parent) has not seen him in a week and he has not returned any of her phone calls.

He may be with his father but he does not have custody.

Williams was last seen wearing an unknown color shirt, jeans, and a backpack.

Damond WilliamsDetails
Age15
Height5′7″
HairBlack
Weight140 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

