Detroit police want help finding missing 16-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

Lachelle Clark was last seen Sunday (July 16) at 11: 30 a.m. in the 18000 block of Pinehurst Street.

Clark has not been seen or heard from by her family.

Lachelle Clark Details Age 16 Hair Black

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

