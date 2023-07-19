Detroit police want help finding missing 16-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.
Lachelle Clark was last seen Sunday (July 16) at 11: 30 a.m. in the 18000 block of Pinehurst Street.
Clark has not been seen or heard from by her family.
|Lachelle Clark
|Details
|Age
|16
|Hair
|Black
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.