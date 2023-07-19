78º

LIVE

Local News

Detroit woman wins $200,000 with online Powerball ticket

Woman wins prize from June 26 drawing

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Michigan Lottery
Powerball. (Keith Srakocic, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

DETROIT – A Detroit woman won $200,000 with a Powerball ticket she bought on the Michigan Lottery website.

Lamonica Foreman, 59, said she bought a Powerball ticket last month on MichiganLottery.com.

“I like to play when the jackpot gets up around $250 million,” Foreman said. “I bought my ticket online and had an email the next morning to check my account. When I logged in and saw the amount of the prize, I had to sit back and take a few deep breaths because I just couldn’t believe my eyes.”

Foreman matched four white balls and the Powerball from the June 26 drawing: 06-28-39-43-54, PB: 12. She won a $50,000 prize that was multiplied by four thanks to the Power Play.

Foreman visited Michigan Lottery headquarters and claimed her prize. She said she plans to invest her winnings for her retirement.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email