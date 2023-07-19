Organization focused on feeding the homeless in Detroit looks for assistance to help more across City

DETROIT – When Angel Flewellyn saw the hunger that existed in her Detroit community, she decided to do something about it.

It started one Sunday in October of 2022 when Flewellyn decided to make home-cooked meals for 12 people.

Before she knew it, she fed 70 or more people six days a week.

“To think about it is really sad because you just don’t think that these types of things happen in the U.S., but it’s happening,” said Flewellyn.

She and her family call themselves the Sunday Best Crew. You can find people lined up waiting for a plate each day they’re out.

“For many, this is the only meal that they’ve gotten for the whole day,” said Sherri Custard. “It’s very helpful. Today this is our meal.”

Custard stopped by to eat Tuesday (July 18) night with her fiancé and 17-month-old son.

Pre-pandemic, she had a full-time job; since then, her work hasn’t been as steady, and with inflation, it’s becoming harder to feed her family.

“Normally, we’ll go to food kitchens by us, but the cost of food is high right now, and we don’t have money for that,” Custard said.

Avery Moore just discovered the Sunday Best Crew last week.

“It’s good to see people reaching out, and she’s got really limited resources and still helping people, it’s a blessing,” said Moore.

Flewellyn is looking to help even more people, especially seniors, who can’t make it to the Rosa Parks Transit Center to pick up a meal. She’s hoping they can raise the money to get a food truck to take their service on the road.

“It would help with loading,” Flewellyn said. “I could put a lot more in the food truck, could prepare meals in the food truck, and also we can maneuver throughout the community and pass out the meals as well.”

The Sunday Best Crew relies on donations to do its work, and at times, the family funds some of the meals themselves.

For anyone interested in donating, you can do so here, or you can click here.

You can find the Sunday Best Crew at the Rosa Parks Transit Center every day of the week except Wednesday.

Meals are plated between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. except for Sundays; on Sundays, meals are served at 4 p.m.