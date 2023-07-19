Poll: Does DTE’s new time-of-day rate affect when, how you do chores?

DETROIT – At the start of June, DTE Energy introduced new summertime rates that increase depending on the time of day.

Under the new rate plan, customers are being encouraged to avoid chores that require significant energy between 3 p.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays, when rates go up. Rates are lower and stay the same at all other times during the week, and all day on the weekends.

Personally, I’ve found that the higher afternoon rates have frequently disrupted my plans so far this summer.

Like many of you, I work early mornings and end my workday in the afternoon -- and those higher energy rates kick in just as I’m getting off work and ready to do some housework. I’ll be about to start a load of laundry, or wash some dishes, and then think, “Wait, what time is it?”

Now, I’m not sure if avoiding those higher rates has actually saved me much money (I’ll have to do some comparisons). But, for me, just knowing the rates are higher has me switching gears and doing chores later on.

We want to hear from you: Have the new energy rates affected how and when you do your chores? Or do you not think about the rate change at all? Take our quick poll below and let us know!

(Note: The rate change also took effect for Consumers Energy customers on June 1. Feel free to vote in the poll if you’re a Consumers customer.) (Poll not loading? Click here.)