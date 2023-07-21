Detroit man facing several charges after police say he stabbed man in back, neck, and eye

DETROIT – A man is facing several charges after police say he stabbed a man multiple times outside a store in Detroit.

Jesse Glenn Maybin, 44, of Detroit, is accused of stabbing and robbing James Little Jr., 66, of Detroit. The attack happened at 10:10 a.m. on July 16 at a store in the 9960 block of Gratiot Avenue.

Prosecutors said when police arrived they found Little on the ground in the parking lot. Little had been stabbed in his back, neck, and eye. He was transported to a hospital.

Maybin was arrested on July 18. He is accused of stabbing Little multiple times with a knife before robbing him and fleeing the scene.

Maybin has been charged with assault with intent to murder, armed robbery, and assault with intent to do great bodily harm. He is expected to be arraigned on Friday, July 21.