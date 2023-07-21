Michigan Lottery: Westland man wins $150K Powerball prize

A lucky man in Westland didn’t hit the billion dollar Powerball jackpot -- but he did win a nice $150,000 prize.

David Gibbons, 77, matched four white balls and the Powerball – 02-38-44-50-62, PB: 19 – in the June 24 drawing to win a $50,000 prize. Thanks to the Power Play, the prize was multiplied to $150,000. He bought his winning ticket at Romulus Liquor, located at 30601 Eureka Road in Romulus.

“I play Powerball twice a month and always get easy pick tickets,” said Gibbons. “When I checked my ticket, I was so happy because I knew it meant I could help others. I am going to share with my family and help two charities that are important to me.”

Gibbons recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim his prize. In addition to sharing his winnings with others, he also plans to take a trip.

“Winning this money is a blessing and gives me the opportunity to impact the lives of others. If I can make a difference for just one person, that’s an amazing feeling,” Gibbons said.

