‘Cars were still coming and everything’: Men try to help teen hit by car in Dearborn Heights

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – A teenager is critically injured after he was struck by a car while trying to cross four lanes of traffic near a major Dearborn Heights intersection.

The crash happened around noon Monday, July 24, at Telegraph and Ford roads.

Police said two teenagers were trying to cross the road when one of them decided to turn back. The other was struck by a car.

“All indications from video review say he was ... trying to cross the road outside of the crosswalk,” Dearborn Heights police Chief Jarrod Hart said. “Traffic on Telegraph Road had a green light, so it was moving as normal.”

He was trying to cross four lanes of traffic when he was struck, officials said. Mohammad Monet and Michael Koussan rushed to his aid.

“Clothes were all torn up,” Monet said. “There was blood everywhere. From what I saw, there was a lot of blood from the back of his head.”

“We both ran across the street while cars were still coming and everything, because me and him, we’re first-aid certified,” Koussan said.

Police said the driver who struck the teen stopped and is cooperating with the investigation.

“He’s pretty shaken up right now because it was not something he had expected to be involved in today,” Hart said. “He’s a young man himself. He’s in his early 20s.”

Officials said the teen is still in critical condition. Doctors are doing all they can to save his life, according to authorities.