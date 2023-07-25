Morning 4: Wildfire smoke prompts air quality alert before storms return to Metro Detroit -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

An air quality alert is in place Tuesday as wildfire smoke from Canada once again makes its way into the region. An isolated shower or storm is possible for some Tuesday, but most will stay dry. We’re tracking strong-to-severe storms expected to arrive Wednesday.

Livonia nurse killed while helping patient in middle of road -- witness describes what happened

A Livonia nurse was struck by a car and killed this weekend while trying to help a patient who had walked out of a nursing home and laid down in the middle of a busy road.

Pebbles Latrice Lockhart, 42, of Plymouth, was a nurse at Majestic Care on 5 Mile Road in Livonia. Around 9:40 p.m. Sunday, July 23, she ran outside to help an elderly patient who exited the home.

Homeowner faces fines for hoarding 50-100 cats in Wayne County house

A homeowner is facing several fines after dozens of cats were removed from their Wayne County home.

Concern had been growing among neighbors in Brownstown Township in recent months. Neighbors reported seeing a lot more cats than usual hanging around their neighborhood, and the smell of urine and ammonia coming from one home.

Detroit man charged with murder after 34-year-old woman found dead in middle of street

A Detroit man has been charged with murder after a 34-year-old woman was found dead in the middle of the street.

Driver ejected from car after crashing into culvert in Monroe County

A driver was ejected from his car after he lost control and crashed into a culvert in Monroe County, police said.

