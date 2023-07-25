Police investigate shooting along I-75 in Oakland County

Michigan State Police are investigating a reported shooting along I-75 in Oakland County.

Police were called to the scene on northbound I-75 in Springfield Township, near M-15, around 7 p.m. on Monday. The driver called to report their vehicle had been shot.

The driver said he heard a loud noise and thought he struck an object. He found a bullet hole and bullet lodged inside his vehicle’s door frame. He was not struck.

The driver told police an older model maroon/red car pulled up next to him when he heard the noise. He said the car had a bag cover over the rear passenger window.

No other information was made available, and no injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.