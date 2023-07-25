‘She knew where I was’: Man says Oakland County deputy dating his ex-wife used network for info on him

PONTIAC, Mich. – An Oakland County deputy is accused of using a computer network only available to law enforcement so he could get information on his girlfriend’s ex-husband while they were going through a divorce.

Oakland County Deputy Andrew Moldenhauer is under investigation on accusations that he misused Michigan’s law enforcement information network (LEIN). The 19-year law enforcement veteran is facing three misdemeanor charges.

Ryan Fickert said Moldenhauer, his ex-wife’s boyfriend, was feeding her information to use against him.

“She mentioned she knew where I was at and where I was staying and where I was sleeping and how long I was there,” Fickert said. “The biggest thing -- this is what started it -- she said in the messages, ‘The secret is out. I’m dating an undercover cop. He’s been investigating you for awhile.’”

When Fickert reported his suspicions to authorities in June, they found his concerns credible. Moldenhauer lost his access to the network and became the subject of an internal discipline process.

“I feel 100% violated,” Fickert said. “I felt paranoid when she was saying all that stuff. More importantly, my divorce, which was finalized two weeks ago, was drug out so long, and the information he has access to, I feel, played some sort of role in the mess that was my divorce.”

Moldenhauer is still on the job. He was arraigned July 18, pleaded not guilty to the charges, and is due to return to court next week.

