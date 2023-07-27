Dearborn opens 5 cooling centers as temps rise, warns of strong storms

FILE - After finishing up an air conditioning repair call, Michael Villa, a service tech with Total Refrigeration, finds shade as he wipes sweat from his face July 19, 2023, in Laveen, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

DEARBORN Mich. – The city of Dearborn will operate five cooling centers throughout the city to help residents handle rising temperatures, the Dearborn Fire Department announced on Wednesday.

The fire department is encouraging residents to watch for signs of heat-related illnesses like heat stroke and heat exhaustion, including heavy sweating, muscle cramps, weakness and dizziness, headaches, nausea, fainting, high body temperature, an abnormally strong pulse, and confusion.

“Heat-related illnesses are dangerous, especially as symptoms can quickly progress from mild to severe,” fire department chief Joseph Murray said. “If you suspect that you have a heat-related illness, find shade and seek medical care immediately.”

Dearborn’s cooling centers will be open Thursday July 27 and Friday July 28 at the following locations:

Dearborn Police Department lobby ( 16909 Michigan Avenue ) is open 24 hours, seven days a week. is open 24 hours, seven days a week.

Ford Community & Performing Arts Center ( 15801 Michigan Avenue ) is open Monday through Friday 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sunday from 9 p.m. to 6 p.m. is open Monday through Friday 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sunday from 9 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Henry Ford Centennial Library ( 16301 Michigan Avenue ) is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Bryant Branch Library ( 22100 Michigan Avenue, ) where business hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays, and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. where business hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays, and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Esper Branch Library (12929 Warren Avenue,) where business hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays, and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. where business hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays, and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Dearborn residents are warned of an increased possibility of strong storms during the remainder of this week. The Great Lakes Water Authority is asking residents to exercise caution by not using washing machines and dishwashers during heavy rain to help prevent flooding and overflow.

For Dearborn weather updates and more information, sign up for Nixie alerts by texting your zip code to 888-777.