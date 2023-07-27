79º
Detroit teen charged with murder in stabbing death of 14-year-old Southfield boy

Officials said the stabbing happened on July 25

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office (WDIV)

DETROIT – A Detroit teen was charged with murder in connection to the fatal stabbing of a Southfield teen earlier this week.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office issued a second-degree murder charge against a 13-year-old Detroit boy. He was not identified because he’s a juvenile.

Officials said the stabbing happened on July 25. Detroit police were called to the area of Burnett Street and Burgess Avenue, where they located the victim, a 14-year-old Southfield boy, lying in the street with a stab wound to the neck.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The defendant was scheduled to be arraigned on the charge at the Lincoln Hall of Justice before Referee Leslie Graves on Friday afternoon.

