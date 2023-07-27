Morning 4: More than 170K DTE Energy customers in the dark after SE Michigan storms -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Over 170K without power in SE Michigan after severe storms

As of 9:50 a.m. on Thursday, July 27, more than 172,000 DTE Energy customers were in the dark following Wednesday’s storms.

Delivery driver ignores barricades, drives through fresh cement in Royal Oak

Ignoring construction barrels, caution tape, and road closure signs, a delivery driver drove right through freshly laid cement in Royal Oak, causing some frustration.

When should you create a will? 10 reasons to begin estate planning now

Death is a topic that may make you feel uneasy, but planning for what happens after you pass away or fall ill is crucial. It ensures that your loved ones can focus on honoring your legacy rather than tying up loose ends.

Delray residents impacted by Detroit bridge construction can get home repairs for free -- here’s how

If you pass by Southwest Detroit on your way Downriver, you’ll no doubt notice construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

While proponents boast the benefits the bridge will provide, local communities have been significantly impacted by the construction -- particularly the Delray community just near the Southwest neighborhood.

There is help available for homeowners, however, and officials are hoping more families in the Delray community will take advantage of the funding meant to help.

