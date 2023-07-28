73º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Livonia opens emergency center amid widespread power outages

Temperatures expected to reach 90 degrees

Jacqueline Francis, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Livonia, Wayne County
With temperatures expected to hit 90 degrees Friday, the power can’t come back fast enough.

LIVONIA, Mich. – With temperatures expected to hit 90 degrees Friday, the power can’t come back fast enough.

As of 10:20 p.m. on Thursday, July 27, DTE Energy reported nearly 130,000 customers still without power following Wednesday’s storms.

The city of Livonia opened an emergency center on Thursday at Kirksey Recreation Center due to the widespread power outages.

“A lot of people are coming here to take showers, charge their devices, get out of the sun, and relax somewhere while they don’t have power in their own home,” facility manager Jeannine Poulin said.

Although the recreation center is without power, the facility’s generator allowed them to partially operate. Lynn and Dave Mrozek took advantage of the center’s hospitality.

“We came here to shower to get refreshed,” Lynn Mrozek said.

The recreation center hours are:

  • 5 a.m. to 10 p.m on weekdays
  • 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays
  • 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays

People who need emergency shelter or overnight accommodations must call at least two hours before closing in order to arrange for staffing. Residents can call 734-466-2900.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Jacqueline Francis is an award-winning journalist who joined the WDIV team in September 2022. Prior to Local 4, she reported for the NBC affiliate in West Michigan. When she’s not on the job, Jacqueline enjoys taking advantage of all the wonders Michigan has to offer, from ski trips up north to beach days with her dog, Ace.

email

twitter

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter